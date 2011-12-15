Dec 15 Scores from the Australian Masters
after the first round on Thursday at the par-71 Victoria Golf
Club in Melbourne. (Players Australian unless otherwise marked).
Ian Poulter (Britain) 65
Ashley Hall 66
Mahal Pearce (NZ) 67
Peter Lonard 67
Matthew Griffin 67
Kieran Pratt 67
Jarrod Lyle 67
Matthew Giles 67
Rod Pampling 68
Richard Green 68
Gareth Paddison (NZ) 69
Phil Tataurangi (NZ) 69
Luke Donald (Britain) 69
Gavin Coles 69
Brendan Jones 69
Greg Chalmers 69
Nathan Green 69
Peter Senior 69
James Nitties 69
Matt Stieger 69
