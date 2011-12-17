Dec 17 Scores from the Australian Masters after the third round on Saturday at the par-71 Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne. (Players Australian unless otherwise marked). 200 Geoff Ogilvy 71 66 63 202 Ian Poulter (Britain) 65 68 69 204 Nathan Green 69 68 67 204 Ashley Hall 66 70 68 206 Steven Bowditch 70 69 67 206 Greg Chalmers 69 70 67 206 Peter Lonard 67 70 69 206 Kieran Pratt 67 70 69 206 Matthew Giles 67 68 71 207 John Senden 70 70 67 207 Peter Senior 69 70 68 207 Brent McCullough 71 66 70 (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)