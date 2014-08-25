Aug 24, 2014; Paramus, NJ, USA; Adam Scott waves to the gallery after making an eagle putt on the third hole in during the final round of The Barclays golf tournament at Ridgewood Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

MELBOURNE World number two Adam Scott will return home at the end of the year to contest all three of Australia's marquee golf tournaments in a boost for the battling local tour.

Scott won two out of the three last year on a prolonged victory lap Down Under in the wake of his U.S. Masters triumph, where he became the first Australian to win at Augusta.

After winning the Australian PGA Championship and the local Masters, his bid for the elusive 'Triple Crown' was dashed by world number one Rory McIlroy at the Australian Open in Sydney.

Scott has been vocal about his commitment to the Australian tour, which struggles to secure sponsorship and lure the game's leading lights, and has gladly taken on the job of pushing Australian golf from former world number one Greg Norman.

Scott will first bid for a hat-trick of titles at the Nov. 20-23 Masters in Melbourne, before bidding for a second trophy to add to his 2009 crown at the Australian Open in Sydney from Nov. 27-30, the tournaments' organisers confirmed on Monday.

He will finish off by defending his Australian PGA Championship title at home on the Gold Coast from Dec. 11-14.

