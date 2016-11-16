World number seven Adam Scott believes he can overcome his short game woes to win this week's Australian Open and set himself up for a successful season, just like Rory McIlroy in 2013 and Jordan Spieth the following year.

Scott, who has won the home tournament in 2009, started the season well with consecutive wins at the Honda Classic in Florida in February and WGC-Mexico Championship in March.

"Those guys (McIlroy and Spieth) went on and had unbelievable years right after winning. So you've got to take something from that, it's probably not just coincidence," Scott said.

"It would set me up for a good year next year. It would lift me up a little bit... being on such a high early in the year this year, it kind of flattened out a little bit."

Scott, who is yet to win a second Major since the Masters in 2013, said after a great start this season, his expectations had gone up but things did not go according to plan.

"I racked up a lot of top 5s and 10s and stuff like that, but was a bit lean on the wins. It would have been great to keep the momentum rolling... maybe contend a little better in the majors."

"I think my short game let me down a little bit this year. Certainly that was the general feel for my game," the 36-year-old said.

Scott said he will keenly track former world number one Spieth's game at the Royal Sydney.

"We're on opposite sides of the draw but like everybody else I'll be interested to see what he shoots the first two days and be looking at whether he's leading or behind. He's a threat if he's in the event," he added.

(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)