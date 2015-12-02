Aug 13, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; Brandt Snedeker hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

MELBOURNE Tournament favourite and headline act Brandt Snedeker endured a nightmare start to the Australian PGA Championship on Thursday, slumping to an astonishing nine-over after nine holes at the RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast.

A seven-time winner on the U.S. PGA Tour, the world number 38 American was made to look like a weekend hacker as he teed off from the 10th hole with back-to-back bogeys and crashed to a double-bogey on the par-five 12th followed by a triple-bogey seven on the 13th.

He steadied with a couple of pars on the 14th and 15th, but dropped further shots on 16 and 18 to be sitting last in the field of 78 players.

At the turn, he was a yawning 11 strokes behind a trio of unheralded local professionals in Jack Wilson, Matthew Millar and Stephen Dartnall, who were all on two-under early in their rounds.

