Jamie Donaldson of Britain watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Invigorated by his first top-10 finish in a major at last week's PGA Championship, Britain's Jamie Donaldson says he is contemplating switching his focus from the European Tour to the U.S. circuit next year.

The Welshman is competing in his fourth PGA Tour event on U.S. soil at this week's Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, having earned his spot by tying for seventh place at Kiawah Island on Sunday.

"I'd love to (play full-time on the U.S. PGA Tour)," Donaldson told reporters on Tuesday while preparing for Thursday's opening round at Sedgefield Country Club. "I'll probably go to the (tour) school at the end of the year.

"We'll see how we go, see what happens before then. There are lots of different things that might happen to make me go or make me not go, so we'll wait and see. But that's the plan, yeah."

Donaldson, who overcame wind and rain to win his first European Tour title in last month's Irish Open at Royal Portrush, has been encouraged by fellow Britons Ian Poulter and Justin Rose to make the move across the Atlantic.

"They've been over here for a while ... and they just rave on about it all the time, saying it's just great over here; the lifestyle is fantastic; the golf is fantastic," said the 36-year-old from Pontypridd.

"They've got a lot of positive things to say about America, the tour, the country. I love it over here. It's a fantastic place to live. So when it finally happens, we'll take it from there and look forward to it."

Donaldson said a final decision on whether to give the PGA Tour a chance would depend on his young family.

"We'll wait and see what they want to do and how they want to do things," said the Welshman, whose son Max was born earlier this year. "We'll take it just one week at a time and see what happens."

This week, Donaldson plans to make the most of his unexpected spot at the Wyndham Championship.

"We had obviously a very good week last week, then I realised when we'd finished that it was a top 10 and I was in for this week," he said. "There's nothing in Europe this week, and I've really enjoyed the last two weeks in America.

"It's just another week in the heat and what looks like on a great golf course. My game is pretty good, confidence is high. We're looking for another big week, really."

U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson will defend the title he won by three shots at Sedgefield Country Club last year.

