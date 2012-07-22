Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits out of a bunker on the sixth hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes, northern England July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

LYTHAM ST ANNES, England Tiger Woods knelt down to play an extraordinary bunker escape shot on the way to an ugly triple-bogey seven which left his hopes of winning the British Open hanging in the balance on Sunday.

The 14-times major champion parred the first five holes of his final round as he sought to overturn a five-shot deficit on leader Adam Scott before finding a greenside bunker at the sixth.

The American's first attempt to get out from inches away from the wall at the front rebounded back and just avoided hitting Woods.

The former world number one then sank to his knees perched on the edge of the trap and with one leg extended to keep his balance he managed to make a strong contact with his ball which struck the lip of the bunker and squirted out across the green.

Woods, who birdied the sixth hole in his opening three rounds, then missed a 40-foot putt for bogey and a five-footer for double-bogey before gratefully sinking his third attempt.

The nightmare hole left Woods six shots behind leader Scott with 12 holes to play but he quickly got one back with a brilliant chip-in for birdie at the seventh.

Woods was four under overall and Scott nine under.

