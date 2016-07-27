July 27 Mark Mouland, who represented Wales in the World Cup of Golf six times between 1986-93, made a flying start in his bid to win the 50,000 euros ($55,280) first prize at the British Par-3 Championship in Coventry on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old Mouland reeled off seven birdies in the last nine holes to break the Cromwell course record at Nailcote Hall with a 10-under 44.

"I just kept making birdies," he said. "Coming back in 20 was a bit special.

"You have got to have everything going for you to shoot that sort of score and it was my turn today. I became a grandfather for the first time yesterday so I was in a pretty relaxed state."

The 36-hole competition, which has an overall prize fund of 150,000 euros, ends on Thursday.

