Michael Hoey of Northern Ireland is seen during the BMW Masters 2012 golf tournament in this file photo taken at Lake Malaren Golf Club Shanghai, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

Robert Karlsson of Sweden is seen playing at the Wells Fargo Championship PGA golf tournament in this file photo taken at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane/Files

PARIS Swede Robert Karlsson, Michael Hoey of Britain and Frenchman Victor Riu booked their tickets for this month's British Open on Sunday.

The trio secured their places in the third major of the season at Hoylake that starts on July 17 through their performances in the French Open won by Britain's Graeme McDowell at Le Golf National.

Karlsson, who won the European order of merit in 2008, finished fourth in Paris. Northern Irishman Hoey was seventh and Riu eighth.

"I have a nice collection of Open players’ badges and I have really good memories from Hoylake in 2006," the 44-year-old Karlsson said in a news release.

"It's a very nice golf course and it looks like it won't be as dry as when we played there last time but if the wind is up it's going to be very difficult."

(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Justin Palmer)