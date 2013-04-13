Defending champion Bubba Watson of the U.S. chips to the second green during second round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

AUGUSTA, Georgia There were no tears but a few sighs of relief as Bubba Watson kept his Masters title defence alive on Friday just sneaking in under the cut with a wild one-over second round 73.

The galleries were treated to a day of classic "Bubba Golf", as Watson took fans on an Augusta National roller-coaster ride that featured six bogeys, a double-bogey and seven birdies.

A bogey on his final hole left Watson sitting on a midway total of four-over 148 and the cusp of an early Masters exit.

He was left holding his breath until leader Jason Day, playing in the last group, finally set the cut line at 148 when he parred the 18th.

"Oh, yeah, I had tons of those," laughed Watson, whose go-big-or-go-home approach has delivered plenty of thrills and spills. "That's what we call Bubba Golf."

Watson, who was left sobbing after his Masters win last year and again on his return to Augusta, might want to have another good cry after a second bad day on the tricky greens.

The 34-year-old American's putter has been colder than an Alaskan winter this week in sunny Georgia where he has had 65 putts over two rounds, including eight three-putts. Only seven of the 93 starters had more putts.

"The thing is just putting, I had ...eight three-putts in two days," lamented Watson. "You look at it, I'm four-over, and without that I would be four-under just two off the lead.

"It just comes down to the greens are slower than what we're used to. I left just about every putt short it seems like."

The notoriously fast Augusta greens have been, according to Watson, painfully slow this year leaving him, and others, scratching their heads.

Watson has had plenty of distinguished company struggling to come to grips with the tricky greens, including three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, who has needed 63 putts through two rounds.

In contrast leader Day had 10 one-putts during his second round.

"Let's just worry about the putting, not the score," said Watson. "I just can't get a putt to the hole.

"For the most part I was leaving them all short. That's the frustrating part.

"I play by feel. I'm going off of the years past, tournaments past, watching on TV, how fast it is and it doesn't have the bite to it like some guys are saying.

"This is not really the Masters that we're all used to seeing."

Despite just squeaking in under the cut and sitting 10 shots off the lead Watson was not ready to turn over his green jacket just yet.

"Nobody's really running away with it," said Watson, who has not won a title since claiming his first major a year ago.

"We had a guy (Sergio Garcia) shoot low yesterday but kind of fell back. So it's really the same score as yesterday.

"If it is windy, they start feeling the nerves, anything under par after tomorrow would be a great opportunity on Sunday."

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)