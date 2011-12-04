Paul Casey of Britain tees off on the second hole during the first round of the Chevron World Challenge PGA golf tournament in Thousand Oaks, California December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

THOUSAND OAKS, California Britain's Paul Casey rocketed up the Chevron World Challenge leaderboard in Saturday's third round after abandoning the revamped swing he had been working on during the tournament build-up.

Using his new swing thoughts, the 11-times European Tour winner had battled to a seven-over-par 79 in Thursday's wind-buffeted opening round at Sherwood Country Club.

He then decided to revert to old habits, significantly improving with a 68 on Friday before firing a superb 67 on Saturday as shifting winds gusted up to 35 mph (56.33 kph).

"I played a golf swing on Thursday which was the problem," Casey told Reuters after posting a two-under total of 214 to sit seventh, six strokes off the lead.

"As you know, we don't have much of an off-season and I've been doing some work with (coach) Peter (Kostis) with my swing.

"I walked on to the golf course here and continued those swing thoughts, which was the wrong thing to do. But the last two days, I've thrown that out the window."

On Saturday morning, Casey teed off toward the back of the elite 18-man field with the Santa Ana winds already whipping to and fro across the hilly Jack Nicklaus-designed layout.

"I knew it was going be a tough day and I was pretty happy with level par through eight holes," the world number 21 said. "I thought that was going very well. And then things suddenly took off."

Casey holed a putt from off the green to birdie the par-four ninth and he also birdied the 10th after hitting his approach shot close to the flagstick.

SIZZLING STRETCH

"I had a tap-in for eagle on 11 and after that a couple more putts went in," he said, referring to further birdies on 12 and 13 which completed a sizzling five-hole stretch in six under.

"Nothing changed, just suddenly the putts started to fall and things looked easy."

Casey, who had been a distant 12 strokes off the lead overnight, surprisingly dropped a shot at the par-four last where he struck a perfect drive and narrowly missed the green to the left with his approach.

"I then completely whiffed the pitch," he laughed about his third shot from the greenside rough. "The short game clinic is at two o'clock for anybody who is interested.

"You've got to laugh. I was trying on it (the first pitch shot)."

Casey's second attempt left his ball just four feet from the cup, drawing approving roars from the gallery, before he knocked in the bogey putt.

"It's a golf course, as I proved on Thursday, where if you get on the wrong side of things, it's very easy to rack up a (big) number," he said. "I was very happy with what I did today.

"This tournament kind of got blown apart because of those winds on Thursday. It got very spread out so you have a pretty big disbursement with the players."

Casey's 67 was the second-best score on Saturday after fellow Briton Martin Laird's 66. The day's average was 71.44.

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)