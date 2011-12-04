(Refiles to fix formatting of paras two to four)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
THOUSAND OAKS, California Dec 3 Britain's Paul
Casey rocketed up the Chevron World Challenge leaderboard in
Saturday's third round after abandoning the revamped swing he
had been working on during the tournament build-up.
Using his new swing thoughts, the 11-times European Tour
winner had battled to a seven-over-par 79 in Thursday's
wind-buffeted opening round at Sherwood Country Club.
He then decided to revert to old habits, significantly
improving with a 68 on Friday before firing a superb 67 on
Saturday as shifting winds gusted up to 35 mph (56.33 kph).
"I played a golf swing on Thursday which was the problem,"
Casey told Reuters after posting a two-under total of 214 to sit
seventh, six strokes off the lead.
"As you know, we don't have much of an off-season and I've
been doing some work with (coach) Peter (Kostis) with my swing.
"I walked on to the golf course here and continued those
swing thoughts, which was the wrong thing to do. But the last
two days, I've thrown that out the window."
On Saturday morning, Casey teed off toward the back of the
elite 18-man field with the Santa Ana winds already whipping to
and fro across the hilly Jack Nicklaus-designed layout.
"I knew it was going be a tough day and I was pretty happy
with level par through eight holes," the world number 21 said.
"I thought that was going very well. And then things suddenly
took off."
Casey holed a putt from off the green to birdie the par-four
ninth and he also birdied the 10th after hitting his approach
shot close to the flagstick.
SIZZLING STRETCH
"I had a tap-in for eagle on 11 and after that a couple more
putts went in," he said, referring to further birdies on 12 and
13 which completed a sizzling five-hole stretch in six under.
"Nothing changed, just suddenly the putts started to fall
and things looked easy."
Casey, who had been a distant 12 strokes off the lead
overnight, surprisingly dropped a shot at the par-four last
where he struck a perfect drive and narrowly missed the green to
the left with his approach.
"I then completely whiffed the pitch," he laughed about his
third shot from the greenside rough. "The short game clinic is
at two o'clock for anybody who is interested.
"You've got to laugh. I was trying on it (the first pitch
shot)."
Casey's second attempt left his ball just four feet from the
cup, drawing approving roars from the gallery, before he knocked
in the bogey putt.
"It's a golf course, as I proved on Thursday, where if you
get on the wrong side of things, it's very easy to rack up a
(big) number," he said. "I was very happy with what I did today.
"This tournament kind of got blown apart because of those
winds on Thursday. It got very spread out so you have a pretty
big disbursement with the players."
Casey's 67 was the second-best score on Saturday after
fellow Briton Martin Laird's 66. The day's average was 71.44.
