THOUSAND OAKS, California Dec 3 Top players often judge their progress on tournament victories but Australian young gun Jason Day has enjoyed the most significant season of his career without winning a single title.

The 24-year-old cemented his place in the world's top 10 by producing an extraordinarily consistent 2011 campaign while also enhancing his reputation as one of the game's most exciting players.

More importantly, Day has swiftly become a perennial contender in golf's biggest events, posting runner-up spots at the Masters in April and the U.S. Open in June.

"It's been a very consistent year, a very successful year," world number eight Day told Reuters at this week's Chevron World Challenge at Sherwood Country Club.

"I'm a little disappointed that I didn't get over the line and win, but I've repeatedly put myself in position to win tournaments.

"The more and more times I put myself there, sooner or later I'm going to break through and as time goes on, hopefully it gets easier for me on Sundays in the final group."

Day has especially good memories of this year's Masters where he and compatriot Adam Scott duelled for the title before having to settle tied for second place, two strokes behind South African Charl Schwartzel.

"I had a good chance of winning that event but obviously you can't do anything about Charl coming home with birdies on the last four holes," said Day who, with Scott, had been bidding to become the first Australian to triumph at Augusta National.

"I had the best time there at the Masters. I just wanted to go and enjoy myself for the week. I did that and it obviously helps playing good golf as well."

Day recorded ten top-10s in 21 starts on the 2011 PGA Tour but the near-miss which hurts him most came at last month's Australian Open where he tied for fourth after trailing by one shot going into the final round.

MORE PATIENCE

"Looking back on it, I should have been a lot more patient," he said of his closing 74. "I put so much pressure on myself. I should have just gone out there, had fun and just try to hit the shot in front of me."

"I had a good chance to win that event but, as long as you don't look at it as a negative and look at it as a positive, it's only going to help you going forward."

The following week, Day made his debut in the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne, one of his most exhilarating golfing experiences despite the fact that he and his Internationals team mates ended up losing to the United States.

"That was so special," said the 24-year-old from Rockhampton in Queensland. "The crowds were amazing. As the week went on, they got louder and louder and louder.

"I had a bunch of fun playing in front of the home crowd. It was really exciting for me, especially being teamed up with Aaron Baddeley, a fellow Aussie, which was awesome too, so we had a lot of family out there.

"I really enjoyed myself. I didn't play too well on the final day but one day we're going to win that Presidents Cup and then it's going to be really nice."

Long regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in the game with his attacking strategy and explosive shot-making, Day has not yet written down his goals for next year, though he does have some clear-cut objectives.

"One of my goals, like always, is to win a tournament and I would love to win a major," he said with a smile.

"I've got to write down goals that I need to achieve, that are easily achieved and also I've got to write down goals that are medium to hard to achieve and then high goals that are very hard to achieve. That is how you keep improving."

Asked if there was any part of his game which especially needed improving, Day replied: "I have to improve mentally a little bit more.

"I feel like my game is in a good spot. I would like to hit the ball a little straighter, but for how long I hit it, I feel I hit it pretty straight.

"Other than that, there are just a few areas in the stats that I would like to improve," added Day, who won his first U.S. PGA Tour title at last year's Byron Nelson Championship.

(Editing by Julian Linden; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)