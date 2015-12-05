Dec 5 American Bubba Watson carded a flawless nine-under-par 63 and stormed to a two-stroke lead after the third round at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Saturday.

The dual Masters champion eagled the par-four fourth hole from 169 yards and added seven birdies to post a 19-under 197 total at Albany Golf Club in New Providence.

Englishman Paul Casey also shot 63 to move into second place on 17-under, with Americans Patrick Reed and Chris Kirk another shot behind.

World number one Jordan Spieth, who held a share of the halfway lead, carded 68 to slip four shots behind with one round left.

The $3.5 million Tiger Woods-hosted tournament, which comprises an exclusive 18-man field, offers world ranking points, though it is not an official PGA Tour event. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Alan Baldwin)