THOUSAND OAKS, California Dec 4 Tiger Woods
ended a frustrating victory drought of just over two years when
he clinched the Chevron World Challenge which he hosts by one
shot on Sunday, holing a six-foot birdie putt at the last.
A stroke behind fellow American Zach Johnson overnight,
Woods fired a three-under-par 69 at Sherwood Country Club to
claim the 95th tournament win of his career -- but his first
since the 2009 Australian Masters.
