THOUSAND OAKS, California Dec 8 Tournament host Tiger Woods and fellow American Zach Johnson took the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge into a sudden-death playoff at Sherwood Country Club on Sunday after dramatic swings of fortune at the par-four last.

The duo finished the regulation 72 holes on 13-under-par 275, world number one Woods parring the last for a two-under 70 and Johnson, who birdied four of the last eight holes, sensationally closing with a 68.

Tied for the lead at 13 under, Johnson appeared to have the title firmly in his grasp when five-times champion Woods, from the left rough at the 18th, dumped his approach into a greenside bunker.

However Johnson, perfectly positioned in the fairway, stunningly found water with his second, took a penalty drop and then holed out from 65 yards in the fairway for a par four as the galleries erupted in deafening celebration.

Woods did well to get up and down from the bunker to take the tournament into extra holes. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)