Golf-Two-time defending champ Nordqvist takes first-round LPGA lead
June 2 Swede Anna Nordqvist made a flying start in her quest for a three-peat as she surged into the first-round lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey on Friday.
Nov 29 First round scores from the World Challenge at the par-72 Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Thursday (U.S. unless stated): 67 Nick Watney 69 Keegan Bradley Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) Jim Furyk 70 Bo Van Pelt Tiger Woods Webb Simpson 71 Jason Day (Australia) Hunter Mahan Bubba Watson 73 Matt Kuchar Jason Dufner Rickie Fowler Steve Stricker Ian Poulter (Britain) 74 Dustin Johnson Zach Johnson 75 Brandt Snedeker (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
June 2 Swede Anna Nordqvist made a flying start in her quest for a three-peat as she surged into the first-round lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey on Friday.
June 2 Jason Dufner eagled the par-four 18th in firing another seven-under 65 at Muirfield Village on Friday to extend his lead early in the second round of the Memorial with a tournament record 36-hole total of 14-under-par 130.