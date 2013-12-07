Dec 6 Second round scores from the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge at the par-72 Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Friday (U.S. unless stated): 133 Tiger Woods 71 62 135 Zach Johnson 67 68 136 Matt Kuchar 68 68 139 Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 72 67 140 Bubba Watson 70 70 141 Bill Haas 73 68, Jim Furyk 72 69 143 Keegan Bradley 75 68, Ian Poulter (England) 76 67 144 Jason Day (Australia) 76 68, Webb Simpson 73 71 145 Jason Dufner 74 71 149 Jordan Spieth 77 72, Steve Stricker 75 74, Lee Westwood (England) 74 75 150 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 73 77, Hunter Mahan 70 80 153 Dustin Johnson 74 79 (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)