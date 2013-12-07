Dec 7 Third round scores from the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge at the par-72 Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Saturday (U.S. unless stated): 205 Tiger Woods 71 62 72 207 Zach Johnson 67 68 72 209 Bubba Watson 70 70 69 212 Matt Kuchar 68 68 76 213 Webb Simpson 73 71 69 214 Jason Day (Australia) 76 68 70, Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 72 67 75 215 Jim Furyk 72 69 74, Bill Haas 73 68 74 216 Ian Poulter (England) 76 67 73 218 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 73 77 68, Keegan Bradley 75 68 75 222 Hunter Mahan 70 80 72 223 Lee Westwood (England) 74 75 74, Steve Stricker 75 74 74, Jason Dufner 74 71 78 225 Dustin Johnson 74 79 72 226 Jordan Spieth 77 72 77 (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)