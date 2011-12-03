Dec 3 Third-round
scores from the Chevron World
Challenge at the par-72 Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks,
California on Saturday (U.S. unless stated):
208 Zach Johnson 73 67 68
209 Tiger Woods 69 67 73
211 KJ Choi (South Korea) 66 73 72
213 Gary Woodland 73 70 70
Hunter Mahan 72 68 73
Matt Kuchar 72 67 74
214 Paul Casey (Britain) 79 68 67
215 Bubba Watson 75 70 70
216 Bill Haas 78 69 69
Rickie Fowler 71 70 75
217 Martin Laird (Britain) 77 74 66
Bo Van Pelt 74 72 71
218 Steve Stricker 69 76 73
Jim Furyk 71 74 73
219 Jason Day (Australia) 74 68 77
220 Webb Simpson 73 79 68
222 Nick Watney 71 78 73
225 Keegan Bradley 76 75 74
