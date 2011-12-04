Dec 4 Fourth-round scores from the Chevron
World Challenge at the par-72 Sherwood Country Club in Thousand
Oaks, California on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):
278 Tiger Woods 69 67 73 69
279 Zach Johnson 73 67 68 71
283 Paul Casey (Britain) 79 68 67 69
284 Hunter Mahan 72 68 73 71, Matt Kuchar 72 67 74 71
287 Jim Furyk 71 74 73 69, Martin Laird (Britain) 77 74 66 70,
Rickie Fowler 71 70 75 71, Bubba Watson 75 70 70 72
288 Bo Van Pelt 74 72 71 71, Gary Woodland 73 70 70 75
289 KJ Choi (South Korea) 66 73 72 78
290 Webb Simpson 73 79 68 70, Bill Haas 78 69 69 74
291 Jason Day (Australia) 74 68 77 72
292 Steve Stricker 69 76 73 72
298 Keegan Bradley 76 75 74 73
299 Nick Watney 71 78 73 77
