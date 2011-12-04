Dec 4 Winners of the Chevron World Challenge since it was first held in 1999. Tiger Woods won this year's tournament by one shot at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Sunday (U.S. unless stated): 2011 Tiger Woods 2010 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 2009 Jim Furyk 2008 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 2007 Woods 2006 Woods 2005 Luke Donald (Britain) 2004 Woods 2003 Davis Love III 2002 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 2001 Woods 2000 Love 1999 Tom Lehman, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Arizona (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)