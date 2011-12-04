Dec 4 Winners of the Chevron World Challenge
since it was first held in 1999. Tiger Woods won this year's
tournament by one shot at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand
Oaks, California on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):
2011 Tiger Woods
2010 Graeme McDowell (Britain)
2009 Jim Furyk
2008 Vijay Singh (Fiji)
2007 Woods
2006 Woods
2005 Luke Donald (Britain)
2004 Woods
2003 Davis Love III
2002 Padraig Harrington (Ireland)
2001 Woods
2000 Love
1999 Tom Lehman, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Arizona
