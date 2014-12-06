WINDERMERE, Florida Dec 6 Tournament host Tiger Woods battled a case of nausea as he soldiered through the third round's front nine in one under par at the Hero World Challenge on Saturday.

Woods, back after an absence of some four months due to back pain, knelt down and coughed into a towel at the first tee and turned away with a sudden case of more coughing as he made his way down the third fairway.

Befitting the old golfing adage 'beware the sick golfer', Woods birdied the first hole by sinking an eight-foot putt that his mother, Kultida, urged in with a commanding "turn, turn."

That brought a beaming smile from her, but it was not easy going for Woods on a hot, sunny day at the exclusive enclave near Orlando.

The 14-times major winner, who is in the midst of another swing change, made a string of four pars before stumbling once again with his chipping game, which cost him numerous strokes over the first two rounds.

From the rough a few yards off the left side of the green at the par-four sixth, Woods chunked his chip, moving the ball only about a foot and ended up with a bogey.

Woods made amends at the next hole when he birdied the par-five after hitting a bunker shot to six feet and sinking the putt.

The 38-year-old American stood two over par, and remained last in the 18-player field, 15 strokes behind 21-year-old compatriot Jordan Spieth.

Spieth held a four-shot lead over England's Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson of Sweden early in the round, with American Patrick Reed another shot away.

