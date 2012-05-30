Fred Couples of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the first hole during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

Fred Couples will return for a third stint as U.S. captain for the 2013 Presidents Cup while Zimbabwe's Nick Price will lead the International team at the biennial event, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday.

The Presidents Cup, which pits a 12-man team from the United States against a line-up of international players from outside Europe, will be played at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, during the first week of October 2013.

"Fred Couples and Nick Price will both bring a wealth of enthusiasm and experience to their respective teams for the Presidents Cup 2013, which will only serve to continue the momentum and success of the past nine events," PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem said in a statement.

Couples steered the U.S. team to victory in 2009 and 2011 and will try to become the first Presidents Cup captain to win three times, while World Golf Hall of Famer Price will be making his debut as captain.

"It's an amazing honor to be selected to serve as U.S. Team captain again in 2013," said Couples, who is competing at this week's Memorial tournament as a sponsor's exemption. "The Presidents Cup has been a huge part of my career and my life.

Price will have the distinction of being the captain with the most Presidents Cup experience as a player after competing for the International team five times.

Last November, the U.S. Team captured the Presidents Cup for a seventh time. The lone win by the International team came at the 1998 event in Melbourne, Australia, while the 2003 Cup competition ended in a tie.

"Ever since playing in the inaugural Presidents Cup in 1994, it has been an event that has meant so much to me, and I have looked forward to the opportunity of captaining what I know will be a very strong International team," said Price."

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)