LONDON Jan 23 World number three Luke Donald has extended his contract with clubmakers Mizuno as the Englishman seeks to end his wait for a first major title.

"I feel as if I am playing as well as ever at this stage in my career. Over the next few years I want to be in a position to win major championships and to continue to improve each year," Donald said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old has used the same make of clubs since 2003 and has racked up 12 wins on the PGA and European Tours in that time, including a superb 2011 where he became the first player to win the money list titles both sides of the Atlantic.

Donald, who has spent 56 weeks at world number one, begins his 2013 campaign next month at the Feb. 14-17 Northern Trust Open in California.

World number one Rory McIlroy, twice a major winner, changed his clubs when he signed a multi-million deal with Nike last week and in his first tournament with the new equipment he missed the cut. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond)