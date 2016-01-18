Jamie Donaldson of Wales tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the BMW Masters 2015 golf tournament at Lake Malaren Golf Club in Shanghai, China, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

LONDON British golfer Jamie Donaldson, who won the point that secured the 2014 Ryder Cup for Europe, faces a couple of weeks out of the sport after cutting his hand in an accident involving a chainsaw.

"So folks, in my time off decided to have a fight with a chainsaw and lost," Donaldson said on Twitter on Monday alongside a photograph of his wound which needed stitches.

The 40-year-old Welshman plans to return to the Tour on Feb. 4 for the Dubai Desert Classic, when he will continue his bid to book a place in Europe's 12-man team for this year's Ryder Cup against the United States at Hazeltine, Minnesota.

Donaldson, a three-times European Tour winner, is currently 29th in the Cup standings.

Australian Greg Norman, the former world number one and twice British Open champion, nearly lost a hand in 2014 after an accident sustained while cutting trees with a chainsaw.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by John Stonestreet)