Golf-Thompson extends lead to three at Kingsmill
May 19 (The Sports Xchange) - Lexi Thompson extended her lead to three shots on Friday at the LPGA Kingsmill Championship after posting a second straight six-under-par 65 in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (1) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 678970 2. (2) Chris Wood (Britain) 382533 3. (3) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 367298 4. (4) Branden Grace (South Africa) 312183 5. (5) Victor Dubuisson (France) 240458 5. (5) Danny Willett (Britain) 240458 7. (7) Nathan Holman (Australia) 225251 8. (8) Gregory Bourdy (France) 183150 9. (47) Brandon Stone (South Africa) 175267 10. (9) An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 152769 11. (11) Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 141072 12. (12) Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 141025 13. (10) Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 129548 14. (13) Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 112705 15. (14) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 108771 15. (14) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 108771 17. (16) Benjamin Hebert (France) 103800 18. (17) Ross Fisher (Britain) 89828 19. (18) Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 80815 19. (18) Andy Sullivan (Britain) 80815 19. (18) Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 80815 22. (21) Sebastien Gros (France) 73650 23. Daniel Brooks (Britain) 69200 24. (22) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69051 24. (22) Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 69051 26. (30) Thomas Linard (France) 67800 27. (24) Russell Knox (Britain) 65385 28. (25) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 61719 28. (25) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 61719 28. (25) Shane Lowry (Ireland) 61719
May 19 American Jason Kokrak fired a flawless eight-under-par 62 to seize a commanding five-stroke lead midway through the AT&T Byron Nelson in Irving, Texas on Friday.