Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (1) Danny Willett (Britain) 3543175 2. (2) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 3130447 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 2487204 4. (4) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 1851653 5. (5) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1693329 6. (6) Branden Grace (South Africa) 1684680 7. (7) Chris Wood (Britain) 1648652 8. (8) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 1558798 9. (9) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 1388835 10. (10) Lee Westwood (Britain) 1379310 11. (11) Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 1280183 12. (12) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1254697 13. (13) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1122072 14. (14) Andy Sullivan (Britain) 1086620 15. (15) Scott Hend (Australia) 1080318 16. (16) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 1066609 17. (18) Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 1044570 18. (17) Andrew Johnston (Britain) 1039154 19. (19) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 1011107 20. (20) Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 999206 21. (21) Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 957533 22. (22) Shane Lowry (Ireland) 939841 23. (24) Bradley Dredge (Britain) 915389 24. (23) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 893437 25. (27) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 891585 26. (25) Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 855423 27. (26) Russell Knox (Britain) 839727 28. (30) Richard Bland (Britain) 818296 29. (49) Alexander Levy (France) 802407 30. (28) Gregory Bourdy (France) 796267
May 12 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the second round from the European Tour Portuguese Open at the par-73 course on Friday in Portimao holes played rounds -16 Matt Wallace (Britain) 12 63 -11 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 12 64 -9 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 12 68 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 6 67 Ashley Cheste