UPDATE 1-Golf-Oosthuizen, Stanley lead Players as big names tread water
* Defending champion Day seven behind (Updates to end of round)
May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (1) Danny Willett (Britain) 2740474 2. (2) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1547861 3. (3) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 1330596 4. (4) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 1321645 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 1045465 6. (6) Branden Grace (South Africa) 936353 7. (7) Lee Westwood (Britain) 883024 8. (8) Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 742534 9. (9) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 712172 10. (10) Lee Soo-Min (South Korea) 661297 11. (11) Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 625222 12. (12) Chris Wood (Britain) 576440 13. (25) Wang Jeung-Hun (South Korea) 568826 14. (14) Scott Hend (Australia) 566673 15. (13) Marcus Fraser (Australia) 560372 16. (15) An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 529795 17. (16) Andy Sullivan (Britain) 525518 18. (17) Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 509290 19. (18) Andrew Johnston (Britain) 493097 20. (20) Brandon Stone (South Africa) 485415 21. (19) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 466540 22. (21) Li Haotong (China) 450176 23. (22) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 436480 24. (23) Nathan Holman (Australia) 420858 25. (24) Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 416076 26. (26) Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 393113 27. (27) Richard Bland (Britain) 383454 28. (28) Victor Dubuisson (France) 379396 29. (29) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 376606 30. (30) Gregory Bourdy (France) 368794
* Defending champion Day seven behind (Updates to end of round)
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.