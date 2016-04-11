Golf-Korean Kim becomes youngest to win Players Championship
May 14 South Korean Kim Si-woo became the youngest ever winner of The Players Championship when he clinched an emphatic three-stroke victory in Florida on Sunday.
April 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (3) Danny Willett (Britain) 2740474 2. (1) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1547861 3. (4) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 1321645 4. (2) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 1303596 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 1045465 6. (6) Branden Grace (South Africa) 936353 7. (67) Lee Westwood (Britain) 883024 8. (7) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 712172 9. (9) Chris Wood (Britain) 561640 10. (8) Marcus Fraser (Australia) 560372 11. (22) Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 532822 12. (10) An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 529795 13. (26) Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 509290 14. (11) Andy Sullivan (Britain) 498518 15. (12) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 446940 16. (28) Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 387670 17. (15) Victor Dubuisson (France) 379396 18. (13) Nathan Holman (Australia) 379163 19. (14) Scott Hend (Australia) 365422 20. (47) Justin Rose (Britain) 359087 21. (16) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 352971 22. (35) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 347561 23. (21) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 311280 24. (17) Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 303045 25. (20) Anirban Lahiri (India) 298299 26. (18) Gregory Bourdy (France) 292917 27. (19) Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 290835 28. (23) Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 274690 29. (29) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 256842 30. (53) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 247065
May 14 (Gracenote) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (1) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 2440596 2. (2) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 1910514 3. (3) Jon Rahm (Spain) 1509829 4. (4) Justin Rose (Britain) 1175686 5. (5) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 1056928 6. (6) Ross Fisher (Britain) 1052296 7. (7) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 881520 8. (8) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 836780 9. (9) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 716615 1