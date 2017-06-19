Golf-Park opens with 63 to take lead in Arkansas
June 23 (The Sports Xchange) - Rookie Sung Hyun Park fired an eight-under-par 63 to take the first-round lead at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Friday in Rogers, Arkansas.
June 19 (Gracenote) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (1) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 2552488 2. (2) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 2415253 3. (3) Jon Rahm (Spain) 1518783 4. (4) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 1465046 5. (5) Justin Rose (Britain) 1288731 6. (7) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 1259007 7. (6) Ross Fisher (Britain) 1187951 8. (8) Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 931283 9. (9) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 930489 10. (10) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 893210 11. (11) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 890475 12. (12) Alexander Levy (France) 734677 13. (13) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 725569 14. (14) Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 700750 15. (15) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 685969 16. (16) Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 663964 17. (17) Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 656847 18. (20) Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 631003 19. (19) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 627024 20. (18) David Lipsky (U.S.) 605526 21. (21) Wang Jeunghun (South Korea) 578912 22. (23) Lee Westwood (Britain) 531643 23. (27) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 530395 24. (22) Dean Burmester (South Africa) 524154 25. (26) Chris Wood (Britain) 502360 26. (24) Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 499067 27. (25) Graeme Storm (Britain) 498023 28. (28) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 484316 29. (29) Paul Dunne (Ireland) 480515 30. (30) Sam Brazel (Australia) 460959
June 23 (The Sports Xchange) - Rookie Sung Hyun Park fired an eight-under-par 63 to take the first-round lead at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Friday in Rogers, Arkansas.
June 23 Jordan Spieth had an off day but still found himself in the lead after the second round at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut on Friday.