REFILE-Golf-Scott not ready to fade into golfing sunset
May 8 Adam Scott is confident his best days are still ahead, even though almost three years have passed since he enjoyed a short reign as world number one.
May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 2665169 2. (2) Danny Willett (Britain) 1711406 3. (3) Justin Rose (Britain) 1006717 4. (4) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 927563 5. (5) Branden Grace (South Africa) 829906 6. (6) Anirban Lahiri (India) 807264 7. (7) Ross Fisher (Britain) 805680 8. (8) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 786204 9. (9) Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 733231 10. (16) George Coetzee (South Africa) 677811 11. (10) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 576496 12. (11) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 573207 13. (12) Andy Sullivan (Britain) 558782 14. (13) David Howell (Britain) 546531 15. (14) Gary Stal (France) 542596 16. (15) Marc Warren (Britain) 540686 17. (17) Wu Ashun (China) 498095 18. (18) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 483528 19. (19) Lee Westwood (Britain) 477327 20. (20) Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 462752 21. (21) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 435472 22. (22) Ian Poulter (Britain) 419122 23. (23) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 416201 24. (24) Alexander Levy (France) 385709 25. (25) Luke Donald (Britain) 383406 26. (26) Richie Ramsay (Britain) 378468 27. (27) Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 352018 28. (28) Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 345754 29. (29) Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 339525 30. (32) Andrew Dodt (Australia) 319045
May 8 Adam Scott is confident his best days are still ahead, even though almost three years have passed since he enjoyed a short reign as world number one.
May 8 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 13.29 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 8.58 3. (3) Jason Day (Australia) 7.78 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.74 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.39 6. (7) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 7.23 7. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 7.21 8. (8) Justin Rose (Britain) 5.56 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.43 10. (10) Justin Thomas (