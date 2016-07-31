Golf-McIlroy to undergo test on troublesome back
May 12 World number two Rory McIlroy will have an MRI test on his troublesome back in Belfast on Monday in an effort to identify the cause of his discomfort, he said on Friday.
July 31 (Gracenote) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (1) Danny Willett (Britain) 3153662 2. (2) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 2865560 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 2484492 4. (4) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 1781577 5. (5) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1624950 6. (6) Chris Wood (Britain) 1582150 7. (7) Branden Grace (South Africa) 1318538 8. (8) Lee Westwood (Britain) 1220643 9. (9) Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 1163790 10. (10) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1119360 11. (11) Andy Sullivan (Britain) 1032339 12. (12) Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 983029 13. (13) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 957637 14. (14) Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 920339 15. (15) Shane Lowry (Ireland) 918139 16. (16) Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 873929 17. (17) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 866186 18. (18) Andrew Johnston (Britain) 852052 19. (19) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 829630 20. (20) Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 809498 21. (21) Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 786605 22. (22) Russell Knox (Britain) 771347 23. (23) Lee Soo-Min (South Korea) 693255 24. (24) Scott Hend (Australia) 682237 25. (25) Gregory Bourdy (France) 668246 26. (26) Bradley Dredge (Britain) 667025 27. (27) An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 659924 28. (28) Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 658034 29. (29) Wang Jeung-Hun (South Korea) 649746 30. (30) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 634972
May 12 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the second round from the European Tour Portuguese Open at the par-73 course on Friday in Portimao holes played rounds -16 Matt Wallace (Britain) 12 63 -11 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 12 64 -9 Erik Van Rooyen (South Africa) 12 68 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 6 67 Ashley Cheste