Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Race to Dubai rankings
1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 5400700
2. (2) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 2275712
3. (3) Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 1856696
4. (4) Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 1780152
5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 1691231
6. (6) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1570937
7. (7) Justin Rose (Britain) 1503781
8. (8) Victor Dubuisson (France) 1477224
9. (9) Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 1433180
10. (10) Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 1359927
11. (11) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1338891
12. (14) Shane Lowry (Ireland) 1270383
13. (12) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 1222999
14. (13) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 1218369
15. (15) Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 1183313
16. (19) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 1155922
17. (16) Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 1108208
18. (17) Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 1093340
19. (18) Marc Warren (Britain) 972635
20. (20) Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 848286
21. (21) Lee Westwood (Britain) 843361
22. (23) Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 814375
23. (25) Ernie Els (South Africa) 813534
24. (22) Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 797429
25. (26) Francesco Molinari (Italy) 796476
26. (24) Simon Dyson (Britain) 786579
27. (27) Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 761854
28. (28) Alexander Levy (France) 753991
29. (29) George Coetzee (South Africa) 738907
30. (31) Branden Grace (South Africa) 715554