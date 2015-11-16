Golf-Day wrestles with pressures in quest to get back on top
May 9 Defending Players champion Jason Day said on Tuesday that life at the top in golf was great, but the pressures and demands of the game could be "suffocating".
Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 3393923 2. (2) Danny Willett (Britain) 3392310 3. (5) Justin Rose (Britain) 2742924 4. (3) Shane Lowry (Ireland) 2691444 5. (4) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 2655907 6. (6) Branden Grace (South Africa) 2556148 7. (10) An Byeong-Hun (South Korea) 2139356 8. (11) Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 2080976 9. (7) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 2059180 10. (8) Victor Dubuisson (France) 2007378 11. (9) Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 1971518 12. (61) Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 1899321 13. (13) Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 1842587 14. (12) Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 1816933 15. (32) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 1810679 16. (18) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 1682872 17. (15) Ross Fisher (Britain) 1657236 18. (14) Chris Wood (Britain) 1634359 19. (16) Anirban Lahiri (India) 1495761 20. (17) Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 1476848 21. (19) Andy Sullivan (Britain) 1374693 22. (20) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 1300801 23. (21) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 1237340 24. (22) James Morrison (Britain) 1221970 25. (24) David Howell (Britain) 1202530 26. (23) Marc Warren (Britain) 1191485 27. (30) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1102657 28. (29) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 1091861 29. (25) Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 1089289 30. (26) Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 1084742
May 8 (The Sports Xchange) - Retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo's bid to reach the U.S. Open golf championship ended in a local qualifier on Monday outside Dallas in Aledo, Texas.