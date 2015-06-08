LONDON, June 8 NBC Sports Group has won the rights to broadcast The Open Championship in the United States on a 12-year deal from 2017 to 2028, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club (R&A) announced on Monday.

NBC will replace previous broadcaster ESPN and the deal includes coverage of The Open Championship, The Senior Open, the Walker Cup and The Amateur Championship.

"We are delighted to announce that from 2017, The Open will be broadcast by NBC Sports Group," Peter Dawson, the R&A chief executive, said in a statement.

"They have unparalleled experience in golf and have demonstrated a genuine desire to showcase and promote The Open and The R&A's elite championships through their extensive range of channels and digital platforms."

St Andrews and Royal Troon will host the next two Open Championships while Royal Birkdale will host the 146th Open -- the first to be broadcast as part of NBC's new deal. (Reporting by Tom Hayward; Editing by Ken Ferris)