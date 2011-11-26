KEMPTON PARK, South Africa, Nov 26 - Hennie Otto, the
former bad boy of South African golf, says he is a new man and
ready to prove it as he takes a three-shot lead into the final
round of the SA Open on Sunday.
Otto shot a seven-under-par 65 on Saturday to move to
14-under overall, ahead of two-time champion Retief Goosen,
Sweden's Magnus A. Carlsson and rising South African stars
Thomas Aiken and Garth Mulroy.
The 35-year-old once threw his clubs into the Umtamvuna
River after a final-round collapse in the Nashua Masters in
2001, but Otto believes he has the temperament to complete
victory at the Serengeti Golf Estate.
"I'm a new man and I've won coming from behind, I've won
when I've been leading, and I've also lost when I'm in front,"
he told a news conference. "Whoever plays the best golf tomorrow
wins, it's as simple as that.
"No psychologist, hypnotist or doctor could save me from my
hell. Only God could save me. I'm a new man and I don't even
feel like breaking a club these days."
Otto, who has won 12 times on the Sunshine Tour and is
chasing a second European Tour title after success at the
Italian Open in 2008, began the third round four shots off
Briton Steven O'Hara's lead.
He started slowly, with two bogeys and a birdie in his first
five holes, but he played the next 12 holes in eight-under,
capping his run with an eagle at the par-five 11th.
O'Hara slipped from contention as he shot a two-over-par 74
to finish five strokes back. Birdies from the last three holes
rescued the Scotsman from an even bigger collapse.
Two-time U.S. Open champion Goosen, the runner-up last year,
bogeyed the last two holes to complete a battling 71, while the
defending champion, Ernie Els, slumped out of contention after a
76 that left him on two-under for the tournament.
Els was seemingly disturbed by spectators taking photgraphs
with their mobile devices and found the water off the tee on the
par-five 16th hole on his way to a quadruple-bogey nine.
Otto, Els's playing partner, said: "Ernie stepped away twice
from his drive and asked the people with cameras to stop taking
photos. All you can hear is 'click, click, click' and it gets to
you. In the old days, I would have sworn at them, knocked their
heads off!
"But there's no control. They should ban all cellphones,
iPhones, etc from the course."
