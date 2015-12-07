Dec 7 Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood have been selected by European captain Darren Clarke as his picks for next month's EurAsia Cup golf tournament in Malaysia.

The Englishmen will be making their debuts in the team event, being held for a second time after the inaugural edition in 2014, joining 10 other players automatically selected for Europe last month.

"Having played in a total of 14 Ryder Cups, Ian and Lee have proven themselves two of the most fearsome match players in the game and I fully expect them to deliver points for the team on the golf course," Clarke said in a statement on Monday.

The 10 players previously selected for Europe were: Victor Dubuisson (France), Ross Fisher (England), Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden), Matthew Fitzpatrick (England), Andy Sullivan (England), Danny Willett (England), Chris Wood (England), Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark), Shane Lowry (Ireland) and Bernd Wiesberger (Austria).

Team Asia, captained by India's Jeev Milkha Singh, will be named on Dec. 15 after the Thailand Golf Championship.

The EurAsia Cup replaced the now defunct Royal Trophy with the first edition, also held in Malaysia, ending in a 10-10 tie. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by John O'Brien)