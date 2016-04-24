Soomin Lee, Lee Slattery and Alexander Levy were in a three-way tie for the lead when play at the Shenzhen International was suspended for the day due to bad weather on Sunday.

More than six and a half hours had already been lost to bad weather over the first two days at the Genzon Golf Club when an afternoon thunderstorm ensured that 23 players would have to return early on Monday to complete their rounds.

The leading trio were on the back nine when play was suspended with South Korean Lee, seeking his first European Tour win, and Englishman Slattery having completed 13 holes.

Frenchman Levy, who won the China Open on the same course in 2014, faces a birdie putt on the 13th green when play resumes.

Australian Scott Hend is in the clubhouse at 13-under after a bogey-free 66. South African Brandon Stone and Dutchman Joost Luiten are also 13-under.

Two-time major winner Bubba Watson returned an impressive 66 to be 10-under along with four others.

