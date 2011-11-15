By Bernie McGuire
| JOHOR BARU, Malaysia
JOHOR BARU, Malaysia Nov 15 Iskandar
Johor Open officials fear a repeat of last week's shortened
Singapore Open, with rain already plaguing the European Tour
golf event.
Tuesday afternoon's Pro-Am had to be called off with most
competitors not even managing to complete one hole due to
electrical storms that saturated the Horizon Hills Country Club
course.
Fairways were water-logged while the likes of British Open
winning pair Padraig Harrington and Louis Oosthuizen could do
nothing but join their colleagues waiting around the clubhouse
for nearly three hours when any further play was abandoned.
"Seeing a few holes of the golf course, we are going to
struggle if we get any more rain because they are already
completely under water," Oosthuizen told Reuters.
"Last week in Singapore, the fairways drained pretty quickly
but hopefully for the rest of the week here in Johor the weather
changes.
"But then I've looked at the seven day forecast and the bad
news is that we are going to get these thunderstorms for much of
the week.
"Unfortunately, it looks headed the same way of the
Singapore Open and we could be looking at a reduced tournament
which is a pity for sponsors, organisers, the players and the
spectators.
"They could do very well to just play 54 holes this week.
It's frustrating when there is rain delays and all you do is get
your head around it and knowing what week you are in for and
make the best of it."
Oosthuizen is coming off his second best finish of the
season last week in sharing third place in Singapore.
The South African, as the reigning Open Champion, won the
co-sanctioned Africa Open in January but since then his best
result prior to Singapore was fifth nearly two months ago in the
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and on the Old Course where he
had captured golf's oldest Major.
