JOHOR BARU, Malaysia Nov 15 Iskandar Johor Open officials fear a repeat of last week's shortened Singapore Open, with rain already plaguing the European Tour golf event.

Tuesday afternoon's Pro-Am had to be called off with most competitors not even managing to complete one hole due to electrical storms that saturated the Horizon Hills Country Club course.

Fairways were water-logged while the likes of British Open winning pair Padraig Harrington and Louis Oosthuizen could do nothing but join their colleagues waiting around the clubhouse for nearly three hours when any further play was abandoned.

"Seeing a few holes of the golf course, we are going to struggle if we get any more rain because they are already completely under water," Oosthuizen told Reuters.

"Last week in Singapore, the fairways drained pretty quickly but hopefully for the rest of the week here in Johor the weather changes.

"But then I've looked at the seven day forecast and the bad news is that we are going to get these thunderstorms for much of the week.

"Unfortunately, it looks headed the same way of the Singapore Open and we could be looking at a reduced tournament which is a pity for sponsors, organisers, the players and the spectators.

"They could do very well to just play 54 holes this week. It's frustrating when there is rain delays and all you do is get your head around it and knowing what week you are in for and make the best of it."

Oosthuizen is coming off his second best finish of the season last week in sharing third place in Singapore.

The South African, as the reigning Open Champion, won the co-sanctioned Africa Open in January but since then his best result prior to Singapore was fifth nearly two months ago in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and on the Old Course where he had captured golf's oldest Major.

