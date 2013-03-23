Big-hitting Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat took a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Malaysian Open on Saturday as world number three Luke Donald missed his first cut on the European Tour.

Kiradech returned to the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club to card a four-under-par 68 in the second round after storms had brought play to an early close on Thursday and Friday, leaving half the field to return early on Saturday morning.

Former Masters winner Charl Schwartzel of South Africa, Wade Ormsby of Australia, Gregory Bourdy of France and China's Wu Ashun were on nine-under-par 135, tied second at the $2.75 million co-sanctioned Asian Tour tournament.

Englishman Donald saw his consistent streak end after posting rounds of 74 and 73 for a three over par total, three over the cut mark.

"I guess all good runs come to an end eventually. Hugely disappointed to miss my first ever cut in a European Tour event," Donald posted on his Twitter account.

The Briton was hopeful that the missed cut will have no bearing on his game when he tees up in search of his first major title at the U.S. Masters in under three weeks' time.

"I've got a couple of weeks off to get ready for Augusta and I'll obviously be very diligent in my preparation," the 35-year old told the European Tour website (www.europeantour.com).

"I would have loved to go back home in form, but in golf you just never know.

"We've seen it many times before when people go into tournaments with very little form and win - including Majors. So you just have to keep plugging and hope it's your turn." (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick Johnston)