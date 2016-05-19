May 12, 2016; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Justin Rose hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the 2016 Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON Briton Justin Rose has pulled out of next week's European PGA Championship at Wentworth due to a back injury, the world number 10 said on Thursday.

"It is with deep disappointment that I must announce that I will not be able to play the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth," the 2013 U.S. Open champion said on Twitter.

"I battled the onset of back pain all week at the Players' Championship and symptoms worsened during my week at home."

The 35-year-old Rose, likely to be a key player in Europe's Ryder Cup team against the United States this year, said he was very disappointed to miss the European Tour's flagship event.

"I have a great team of people around me who are working diligently to help me get as fit as possible as soon as possible and I must fully focus on rehab at this time," he added.

