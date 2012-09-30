Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the first hole during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

MEDINAH, Illinois Holders Europe, who trailed the United States 10-6 going into Sunday's last-day singles at the Ryder Cup, made an encouraging start as they led in three of the six matches out on the course.

Luke Donald birdied two of the first four holes to go two up on Masters champion Bubba Watson in the top encounter, while fellow Englishman Justin Rose led Cup veteran Phil Mickelson by the same margin after two.

Northern Irish world number one Rory McIlroy, who gave his team an early scare after making his teeoff by barely 10 minutes due to a mix-up over his starting time, was one up on Keegan Bradley after four holes.

The Americans, who need only a further four-and-a-half points to regain the trophy after dominating the first two days of play, led in two matches and were all square in one.

U.S. Open winner Webb Simpson, who sank a 15-foot birdie putt at the par-four first to match Ian Poulter's chip-in there, was one up on the Englishman after five holes.

Long-hitting American Dustin Johnson was one up on Belgian Cup rookie Nicolas Colsaerts after two while Brandt Snedeker and Scot Paul Lawrie were level after three.

The atmosphere at Medinah Country Club was electric on a breezy morning of sunshine and occasional cloud cover as crowds of 40,000 lined the fairways and crammed around the greens to watch the concluding matches at the 39th Ryder Cup.

Resounding cheers of "U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A" and "Ole, Ole, Ole" echoed across the first tee as left-hander Watson whipped the fans into a frenzy before he teed off in the opening match with Donald.

Golfing great Jack Nicklaus was among those keeping an eagle eye on the early action and he greeted Europe captain Jose Maria Olazabal and his U.S. counterpart Davis Love III alongside the first tee.

Bidding to win the Ryder Cup for only the second time in six editions, the U.S. were in a dominant position but well aware that Europe could retain the trophy if they emulated the American miracle of 1999.

That year the U.S. team pulled off the biggest ever Cup comeback after trailing 10-6 going into the last-day singles at Brookline.

"It's been done before in the past," Olazabal said on Saturday of the daunting challenge facing his players. "Tomorrow is going to be a big day. I believe that momentum will come our way and why not tomorrow?" (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Larry Fine)