SINGAPORE Oct 24 Former British Open winners John Daly and Darren Clarke have signed up to compete in next month's $6 million Singapore Open, organisers said on Wednesday.

American Daly, who won the Open at St Andrews in 1995, and Northern Ireland's Clarke, who picked up the Claret Jug at Royal St George's last year, will join a field headlined by world number one Rory McIlroy.

The co-sanctioned European and Asian Tour event takes place at the Sentosa Golf Club from Nov. 5-8 with Spain's Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano defending the title.

The flamboyantly dressed, big hitting Daly and cigar-chomping Clarke have struggled for form of late and could find the going tough with a strong field signed up to compete in Singapore.

Three-times winner Adam Scott of Australia and major winners Phil Mickelson, South African Louis Oosthuizen and South Korean YE Yang have all signed up to compete in the event. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)