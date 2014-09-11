Sept 11 Play was suspended during the first round of the KLM Open on Thursday when Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti was hit on the head by a golf ball.

The 31-year-old was on the 16th fairway at the Kennemer Golf Club in Zandvoort when he was injured by a ball hit from the 14th tee.

Zanotti, who won the BMW International Open earlier this season, received treatment on the course and was then taken to hospital.

Zanotti had started his round from the 10th tee and was level par after six holes when he was struck by the ball. (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)