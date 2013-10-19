Australians David McKenzie and Rohan Blizard both recorded holes-in-one during the third round of the rain-soaked Perth International on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Blizard holed out on the par-three 17th before McKenzie aced the par-three eighth at the $2 million event, which is co-sanctioned by the European Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia.

The eighth hole at the Lake Karrinyup Country Club is considered one of the toughest and it earned McKenzie a new car.

"Before the eighth I wasn't doing too well but the hole in one was a fantastic kick start," the 46-year-old McKenzie told reporters.

"When I was teeing off the hole, the ball actually didn't go where I was aiming but it worked out alright though.

"I didn't see it go in but I heard everyone yelling and screaming so I thought something had happened. When everyone went 'up' then I knew.

"I was only talking with my wife last week about replacing my car."

McKenzie finished the day on a three-day total of two-under 214 while Blizard signed off at even-par. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)