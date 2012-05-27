Ernie Els of South Africa watches his tee shot on the second hole during third round play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida March 24, 2012. REUTERS/David Manning

VIRGINIA WATER, England Course designer Ernie Els has apologised for his expletive-laden outburst about the softness of the greens in the PGA Championship at Wentworth, European Tour officials said on Sunday.

The 42-year-old South African hit out at tour organisers and the West Course green-keeping staff on Saturday for not taking the bite out of the course during a third round when gusts of up to 40-kph wind sent scores soaring.

Former world number one Els complained that insufficient water had been applied to the putting surfaces and sprinkled his tirade with the occasional swear word.

"Ernie asked to see me this morning and apologised for his intemperate language following the conclusion of his round yesterday," the tour's chief executive George O'Grady said in a statement.

"He stated he had already apologised to all the individuals concerned and offered a substantial donation to the European Tour Benevolent Trust which I accepted. The European Tour now consider this matter closed."

(Editing by Matt Barker)