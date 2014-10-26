Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark cantered to a three-shot victory at the Perth International on Sunday to win his second European Tour title after a gap of two years.

The 24-year-old Olesen, who had an overnight lead of three strokes, finished with a one-under-par 71 in the final round for a total of 17-under.

Frenchman Victor Dubuisson scorched the Lake Karrinyup course with a blemish-free round of 66 to climb up the leaderboard for second spot.

England's Mark Foster finished a stroke further back on 12-under for outright third.

Olesen, who won his first and only European Tour title in Sicily two years ago, made the turn on one-under and came under pressure after having two bogeys in the next three holes to see his lead cut to one stroke.

But he responded strongly with birdies on the 13th and 15th to restore his advantage.

"It was tough -- they were not easy conditions today," Olesen said after pocketing the winner's cheque of 198,300 euros ($250,000).

"I missed a few short putts today in the middle of the round and I think that the lead got down to one shot, but I was just thinking about getting my round back to under par, keeping focused, and seeing if I could make a few birdies coming in.

"It was a tough day but it was worth it -- that walk down 18 was beautiful.

"My driving and a couple of three-woods were off line which made it tricky, but I made some great putts coming in.

"It's been a couple of years since I won last time, so this gives me a lot of confidence and belief for the last bit of the season, this has been a great week and I've really enjoyed being here."

($1 = 0.7893 euro)

