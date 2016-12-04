SYDNEY Big-hitting American Harold Varner III bagged nine birdies in a sizzling final round 65 to win the Australian PGA Championship by two strokes from overnight leader Andrew Dodt on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who missed out on the title after a playoff last year, rode some brilliant iron work in blustery conditions at Royal Pines to become the first non-Australian to win the title since New Zealander Greg Turner in 1999.

Dodt, chasing a wire-to-wire victory, did very little wrong in his fourth round 69 but was unable to stay with the inspired American down the stretch and finished in second place on 17-under.

World number seven Adam Scott nailed a 40-foot putt for birdie at the first but, despite another huge putt for eagle at the 15th, never really challenged the leading pair and settled for a 67 and third place on 15-under.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)