VIRGINIA WATER, England May 24 A new sponsorship deal will safeguard the future of the Austrian Open for the next three years, European Tour officials said on Thursday.

Austrian-based affinity card company Lyoness has agreed to back the tournament with a minimum annual prize fund of one million euros ($1.26 million).

"We thank them and the promoters for helping to secure the event's future and we look forward to working closely with them to develop the tournament," tour official Keith Waters told reporters during the PGA Championship first round at Wentworth.

The Austrian Open has been a mainstay of the tour, apart from a one-year break in 2000, since German great Bernhard Langer won the inaugural event in 1990.

The Diamond Country Club near Vienna has staged the tournament for the last two years and will again be the venue from July 25-28, the week after the 2012 British Open at Royal Lytham.

